Week 7 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches

The guys also discuss striking oil with Kenneth Walker III and uncertainty around what to do with Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Atlanta Falcons v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images


We preview the Week 7 fantasy slate with categories about the Jets and Bears offenses giving us the Sunday scaries, Dallas vs. Detroit as an offensive explosion, striking oil with Kenneth Walker III, uncertainty around what to do with Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson, and more.

Check out our Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings for this week’s positional rankings and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

