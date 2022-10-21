Week 7 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches



We preview the Week 7 fantasy slate with categories about the Jets and Bears offenses giving us the Sunday scaries, Dallas vs. Detroit as an offensive explosion, striking oil with Kenneth Walker III, uncertainty around what to do with Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson, and more.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

