LeBron’s NBA Hell, PaoloMania, McCaffrey to SF, NFL Rookie Surprises, and Week 7 Picks With Ben Solak and Peter Schrager

Bill attends the Lakers-Clippers game

By Bill Simmons and Ben Solak
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons talks about attending Lakers-Clippers, other first-week NBA observations, and the 49ers trading for Christian McCaffrey (4:16), before talking to Benjamin Solak about waiting on the 2021 QB draft class, best NFL rookies, and a few Week 7 matchups, including Broncos-Jets, Bengals-Falcons, Patriots-Bears, and Giants-Jaguars (28:44). Finally, Bill talks with Peter Schrager of the NFL Network and Fox Sports about the buzz around the recent NFL owners meeting, the ambiguous NFC West, and the QB position in New England (1:07:44), before making the Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 7 (1:47:58).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Peter Schrager and Benjamin Solak
Producer: Kyle Crichton

