Yankees Head Home Trailing 2-0 in the ALCS

Plus, Football Fridays

By John Jastremski
Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

(00:47) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ returns to Spotify Live to recap the Yankees’ 3-2 loss to the Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS.

(45:38) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 7 in Old School–New School.

(71:19) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 7.

(83:13) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru Jason Katz returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 7.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live! https://spotifylive.link/ZwmTaVTvbpb

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

