Week 7 Preview: Niners-Chiefs, Lions-Cowboys, and Jags-Giants

Danny, Ben, and Steven predict Monday morning headlines, discuss the impact of offensive-line play on under vs. overachieving teams, and more

By Danny Heifetz, Steven Ruiz, and Ben Solak
NFL: OCT 16 Bills at Chiefs Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Danny, Ben, and Steven didn’t pick a game of the week. Instead, they predicted Monday morning headlines for a bunch of games, including the Super Bowl rematch between the Niners and Chiefs, Dak Prescott returning against the Lions, and much more. Toward the end, they discuss what kind of impact offensive-line play has had on teams that are overachieving, compared to teams that are underachieving (42:35).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Steven Ruiz, and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

