Week 7 Preview: Niners-Chiefs, Lions-Cowboys, and Jags-Giants

Danny, Ben, and Steven didn’t pick a game of the week. Instead, they predicted Monday morning headlines for a bunch of games, including the Super Bowl rematch between the Niners and Chiefs, Dak Prescott returning against the Lions, and much more. Toward the end, they discuss what kind of impact offensive-line play has had on teams that are overachieving, compared to teams that are underachieving (42:35).
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Steven Ruiz, and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
