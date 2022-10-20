 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Pressure Is on Mac Jones. Plus, Jason Goff on Patriots vs. Bears.

Brian discusses the Patriots quarterback’s potential return

By Brian Barrett and Jason Goff
Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Brian starts off with news that Mac Jones may be healthy enough to start on Monday Night Football, and discusses how that may impact the Patriots’ offensive game plan. Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Jason Goff about the upcoming Bears vs. Patriots game, Justin Fields’s disappointing sophomore season, the Bulls’ potential this year, and more. Brian wraps up with a listener call and a few thoughts on the upcoming Celtics schedule.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

