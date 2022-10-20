The Pressure Is on Mac Jones. Plus, Jason Goff on Patriots vs. Bears.



Brian starts off with news that Mac Jones may be healthy enough to start on Monday Night Football, and discusses how that may impact the Patriots’ offensive game plan. Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Jason Goff about the upcoming Bears vs. Patriots game, Justin Fields’s disappointing sophomore season, the Bulls’ potential this year, and more. Brian wraps up with a listener call and a few thoughts on the upcoming Celtics schedule.

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

