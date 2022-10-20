 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mock Trade Mania! Five Players Who Could Be on the Move

Sheil and Danny close the show by answering some mailbag questions

By Sheil Kapadia and Danny Kelly
Carolina Panthers v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Harry How/Getty Images


This week, Sheil is joined by The Ringer’s Danny Kelly to explore five mock trades that benefit both teams. They propose trades for Christian McCaffrey (2:00), David Montgomery (10:00), Chase Claypool (15:00), Kendrick Bourne (25:00), and Darius Slayton (31:00), then share other teams that may also have interest. Finally, they close the show by answering some mailbag questions (40:00).

Do you have a question for Sheil? Email TheScrambleMailbag@Gmail.com for a chance to have your question answered on the show.

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Danny Kelly
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Eagles Bye Week Film Review and Potential Trade Deadline Targets

Sheil and Ben also answer 10 burning questions from fans about their beloved birds

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

‘Love Island UK’ Isn’t a Reality Show. It’s a Lifestyle.

Every summer, it’s survival of the fittest—and of a remarkable fan base with enough stamina and enthusiasm to watch a proudly trashy TV series six days a week for eight weeks straight

By Jodi Walker

Arsenal’s Record Win Against Lyon and Ten Hag Ball Looks Good!

Plus, Musa and Ryan do a quick roundup of the Premier League

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

I Wanted My Team to LOSE! Tim Howard Talks About the WONDER Players at Man United.

Tim talks to us about his whirlwind transfer to the world’s biggest club, the best players at Old Trafford, and some amazing stories about his Everton and Man Utd teammates that he hasn’t shared before

By Ben Foster

Class Act: Carmelo Hayes’s Rise From Top NXT Recruit to WWE Superstardom

Under the guidance of WWE legend Shawn Michaels, Carmelo Hayes studies his craft to ensure that he will never miss

By Cameron Hawkins

The Marcus Graham Project With Larry Yarrell and Lincoln Stephens

Cofounders of the Marcus Graham Project, Larry Yarrell and Lincoln Stephens, join Bakari to discuss the inspiration behind increasing diversity in the ad industry, why heterogeneity in leadership is important, and providing opportunities for HBCU students

By Bakari Sellers