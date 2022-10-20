Mock Trade Mania! Five Players Who Could Be on the Move

This week, Sheil is joined by The Ringer’s Danny Kelly to explore five mock trades that benefit both teams. They propose trades for Christian McCaffrey (2:00), David Montgomery (10:00), Chase Claypool (15:00), Kendrick Bourne (25:00), and Darius Slayton (31:00), then share other teams that may also have interest. Finally, they close the show by answering some mailbag questions (40:00).
Do you have a question for Sheil? Email TheScrambleMailbag@Gmail.com for a chance to have your question answered on the show.
Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Danny Kelly
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal
