Eagles Bye Week Film Review and Potential Trade Deadline Targets

Sheil and Ben also answer 10 burning questions from fans about their beloved birds

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys


It’s the Thursday 10! The Eagles have found themselves undefeated in the bye week, which has fans optimistic about a Super Bowl run this season. Sheil and Ben have reviewed the film from the Cowboys game and will answer 10 burning questions from fans about their beloved birds. The trade deadline is also quickly approaching, so who are some players that the Eagles should target. Could Carolina’s RB Christian McCaffrey be one?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Voice your frustrations: 215-315-7982

