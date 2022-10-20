Eagles Bye Week Film Review and Potential Trade Deadline Targets



It’s the Thursday 10! The Eagles have found themselves undefeated in the bye week, which has fans optimistic about a Super Bowl run this season. Sheil and Ben have reviewed the film from the Cowboys game and will answer 10 burning questions from fans about their beloved birds. The trade deadline is also quickly approaching, so who are some players that the Eagles should target. Could Carolina’s RB Christian McCaffrey be one?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Voice your frustrations: 215-315-7982

Subscribe: Spotify