SteakTok, Tasting Menus, and the Next DC Show Challenge

Venturing behind the scenes of the best kitchens in the world and Dave’s own decidedly uneven TikTok feed, Dave and Chris map out the best ways to navigate over-the-top marathon dinners, social media pseudo-experts, and several other perils of modern life—and then debate how and when the Wheel of Constraint might rear its spinning head again. Plus: Nobu water, temperance menus, surviving the French Laundry wine pairing, Kool Moe Dee, brutally hard canapé stations, bailing after the bread course, moonlighting in WWE, steak-prep superstitions, going to war with Gordon Ramsay, caveman artists, Max Verstappen, yam-shaming, onigiri stuffing, and imagining a world history fantasy league.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass, Cory McConnell, and Aleya Zenieri
