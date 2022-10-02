 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Pats Lose, but Get a Moral Victory in Bailey Zappe’s Debut?

Brian chats with James White about the Pats’ loss and Bill Belichick’s fiery showing on the sidelines

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images


00:30 – Brian shares his instant reaction to the Patriots vs. Packers game, what he saw from Bailey Zappe at QB, some rookie standouts on the defense and special teams, the Patriots’ upcoming schedule, and more.
15:30 – Brian talks to James White about the game, the two-headed rushing attack of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, Bill Belichick’s fiery showing on the sidelines, how teams stay positive after a tough loss on the road, and more.
31:00 – Brian answers some listener calls on the Patriots game, touches upon the latest Ime Udoka news, and talks about Blake Griffin’s addition to the Celtics.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

