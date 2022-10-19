 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are Wins an Overrated Stat? Plus: Sharing Leans on Four Week 7 Games

Austin and Warren also share their thoughts on the game and the AFC South in general before previewing the upstart Giants against the Jaguars

By Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp
Baltimore Ravens v New York Giants Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


This week, Austin and Warren start with a discussion on how the public views wins and why they are overvalued in terms of betting (1:00). Then, they move on to Colts-Titans and share their thoughts on the game and the AFC South in general (5:00) before previewing the upstart Giants against the Jaguars (17:00). Finally, they predict what will happen to the Jets-Broncos line if Russell Wilson doesn’t play (33:00), and wonder how long the 49ers can tread water with all their injuries, especially this week against the Chiefs (42:00).

Hosts: Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

