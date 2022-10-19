Are Wins an Overrated Stat? Plus: Sharing Leans on Four Week 7 Games



This week, Austin and Warren start with a discussion on how the public views wins and why they are overvalued in terms of betting (1:00). Then, they move on to Colts-Titans and share their thoughts on the game and the AFC South in general (5:00) before previewing the upstart Giants against the Jaguars (17:00). Finally, they predict what will happen to the Jets-Broncos line if Russell Wilson doesn’t play (33:00), and wonder how long the 49ers can tread water with all their injuries, especially this week against the Chiefs (42:00).

Hosts: Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

