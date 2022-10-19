Are Tatum and Brown the Best Duo in the NBA?

(0:30) Brian reacts to the Celtics’ convincing opening-night win over the 76ers, and makes the case for why Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the best 1-2 punch in the NBA. (29:30) Then, Brian chats with The Ringer’s Nora Princiotti about the Patriots’ season, Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe, Tom Brady’s bizarre season, and more. (52:00) Finally, Brian takes a listener call about the Patriots.
Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
