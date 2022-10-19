 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are Tatum and Brown the Best Duo in the NBA?

Plus, Nora Princiotti on Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe

By Brian Barrett and Nora Princiotti
Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images


(0:30) Brian reacts to the Celtics’ convincing opening-night win over the 76ers, and makes the case for why Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the best 1-2 punch in the NBA. (29:30) Then, Brian chats with The Ringer’s Nora Princiotti about the Patriots’ season, Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe, Tom Brady’s bizarre season, and more. (52:00) Finally, Brian takes a listener call about the Patriots.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

