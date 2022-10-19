 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9 Deep Dive

Joanna and Mal make predictions for the Targaryens’ future

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
It’s time to do a coup and dive deep into the latest episode of House of the Dragon. They head to the Dragonpit for some plot analysis (07:22). Later, they give out the episode’s awards (02:51:24), as well as look into book spoilers and see what they can predict for the future (02:59:19).

If you would like to email Mal and Joanna about the show, you can reach them at hobbitsanddragons@gmail.com.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

