Week 7 NFL Power Rankings: Giants and Jets Continue to Climb

Plus, debating whether the Vikings can be trusted, and discussing Steven Ruiz’s latest QB rankings update

By Austin Gayle, James Jones, and Steven Ruiz
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


Austin is joined by former NFL receiver James Jones to discuss the how the NFL power rankings have shifted following Week 6. They start by discussing the Giants and if they are as good as their record indicates (1:41). Then, they break down why the Ravens should still be optimistic about their season (8:11). Later, Steven Ruiz joins the show to talk about why he still doesn’t trust the Vikings (19:05), before discussing his QB rankings, and how the Patriots and Cowboys can learn from what has happened with Bailey Zappe and Cooper Rush (38:03).

Host: Austin Gayle
Guests: James Jones and Steven Ruiz
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga:

