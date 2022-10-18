Week 7 NFL Power Rankings: Giants and Jets Continue to Climb



Austin is joined by former NFL receiver James Jones to discuss the how the NFL power rankings have shifted following Week 6. They start by discussing the Giants and if they are as good as their record indicates (1:41). Then, they break down why the Ravens should still be optimistic about their season (8:11). Later, Steven Ruiz joins the show to talk about why he still doesn’t trust the Vikings (19:05), before discussing his QB rankings, and how the Patriots and Cowboys can learn from what has happened with Bailey Zappe and Cooper Rush (38:03).

Host: Austin Gayle

Guests: James Jones and Steven Ruiz

Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga:

