The Looming NBA Rights Bonanza



Matt is joined by chief media analyst at Variety Intelligence Platform Andrew Wallenstein to discuss the upcoming expiration of Disney and WarnerMedia’s NBA media rights deal. They predict whether Disney-Warner can hold on to their NBA rights or whether the deep pockets of big tech and streaming will outbid the rest of the market. They also discuss the future of the regional sports network, and what ratings say about current interest in the NBA as a national product.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Andrew Wallenstein

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

