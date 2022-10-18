 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Looming NBA Rights Bonanza

Chief media analyst at Variety Intelligence Platform Andrew Wallenstein joins Matt to discuss the upcoming expiration of Disney and WarnerMedia’s NBA media rights deal

By Matthew Belloni
2022 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images


Matt is joined by chief media analyst at Variety Intelligence Platform Andrew Wallenstein to discuss the upcoming expiration of Disney and WarnerMedia’s NBA media rights deal. They predict whether Disney-Warner can hold on to their NBA rights or whether the deep pockets of big tech and streaming will outbid the rest of the market. They also discuss the future of the regional sports network, and what ratings say about current interest in the NBA as a national product.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Andrew Wallenstein
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

