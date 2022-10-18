Favorite NFL Week 7 Bets. Plus: Thoughts on NBA Opening Night and MLB Playoffs



The East Coast Bias boys are back and ready to have action spread across three sports. First, they give out their favorite NFL bets for Week 7 and explain why teasers make a lot of sense to play (2:00). Then, they run through the NBA opening-night games (20:00) and Guardians-Yankees (27:00) before Raheem explains why the Philly Special is his bet of the night (30:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

