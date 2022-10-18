 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Favorite NFL Week 7 Bets. Plus: Thoughts on NBA Opening Night and MLB Playoffs

Plus, Raheem explains why the Philly Special is his bet of the night

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


The East Coast Bias boys are back and ready to have action spread across three sports. First, they give out their favorite NFL bets for Week 7 and explain why teasers make a lot of sense to play (2:00). Then, they run through the NBA opening-night games (20:00) and Guardians-Yankees (27:00) before Raheem explains why the Philly Special is his bet of the night (30:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

