Broncos Offense Sputters, Parity Isn’t Fun, the Bucs Need a Software Update, and More Big Takeaways from Week 6

Ben and Sheil also break down the mismanagement of the Arizona Cardinals, tip their caps to the OG coaches of the league, and raise concerns regarding the Browns defense

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images


Ben and Sheil kick off the pod by sharing their reactions to the Chargers’ clunky win over the Broncos on Monday Night Football. Next, they break down the mismanagement of the Arizona Cardinals—from coaching decisions, on-field performance, to the front office—and how the team as presently constructed cannot be run back (12:00). They then examine Tampa Bay’s offensive philosophy (19:21), tip their caps to the OG coaches of the league (27:35), and raise concerns regarding the Browns defense (35:04). They end the pod by discussing the Jets’ potential QB decision in the offseason (44:32), and the weekly extra point by Ben (51:07).

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Associate Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

