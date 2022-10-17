Week 6 Recap: Bills Outlast the Chiefs, Eagles Remain Undefeated, Packers and Bucs Struggle

Nora and Steven are joined by Ben Solak to recap the Bills’ impressive victory over the Chiefs. They discuss the impact of Von Miller, what made the difference in the game, and look ahead to potential meetings between these two down the line (2:02). Then, Nora and Steven discuss their winners and losers, including the Vikings, Jags, the NFC West, and more (26:13).
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Guest: Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS