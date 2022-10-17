 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 6 Recap: Bills Outlast the Chiefs, Eagles Remain Undefeated, Packers and Bucs Struggle

Nora and Steven also discuss their winners and losers, including the Vikings, Jags, and the NFC West

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images


Nora and Steven are joined by Ben Solak to recap the Bills’ impressive victory over the Chiefs. They discuss the impact of Von Miller, what made the difference in the game, and look ahead to potential meetings between these two down the line (2:02). Then, Nora and Steven discuss their winners and losers, including the Vikings, Jags, the NFC West, and more (26:13).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Guest: Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

