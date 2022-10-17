The NY Trifecta: Yankees Force Game 5, Jets Stun Packers, and Another Late-Game Victory for the Giants



(1:09) — YANKEES: The Yankees survive and force a Game 5 after a 4-2 win over the Guardians in Game 4 of the ALDS.

(8:29) — GIANTS: The Giants improve to 5-1 behind their defense and more late-game heroics against the Ravens.

(12:03) — JETS: The Jets go into the Lambeau and make a statement to improve to 4-2 on the season.

(18:20) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ returns to Spotify Live to talk about the Yankees and Monday evening’s do-or-die Game 5.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify