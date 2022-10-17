The NY Trifecta: Yankees Force Game 5, Jets Stun Packers, and Another Late-Game Victory for the Giants

(1:09) — YANKEES: The Yankees survive and force a Game 5 after a 4-2 win over the Guardians in Game 4 of the ALDS.
(8:29) — GIANTS: The Giants improve to 5-1 behind their defense and more late-game heroics against the Ravens.
(12:03) — JETS: The Jets go into the Lambeau and make a statement to improve to 4-2 on the season.
(18:20) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ returns to Spotify Live to talk about the Yankees and Monday evening’s do-or-die Game 5.
Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson
