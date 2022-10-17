How Chefs Eat

Midway through their eating careers, how do Dave and his fellow food obsessives appraise the dishes they first loved, and how do they find new ones to rank as great? Dave lays out what he looks for now, then he and Chris compare notes on the dos and don’ts of shopping at Asian grocery stores. Also: recording in the pillow room, Dave’s football career, foie gras dreams, the lost art of sauces, a perfect pluot, Nantua crayfish, Grace’s favorite K-town market, navigating the five chives, 99 Ranch, Chinese burritos, evaporating furniture, Ikea food, nutmeg theft, the Dave Chang Millennium Prize, overnight oats, and shopping like you’re in the 1800s.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor
