Bailey Zappe Carries the Suddenly Dangerous Patriots With James White, Plus Celtics Season Over/Unders



Brian shares his instant reaction to the Patriots’ dominant win over the Browns (0:30), before he chats with former Pats running back James White about the game, QB Bailey Zappe’s impressive performance, some fun Bill Belichick stories, and more (18:00). Then, Brian takes a crack at some Celtics season over/unders (38:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify