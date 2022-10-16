 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bailey Zappe Carries the Suddenly Dangerous Patriots With James White, Plus Celtics Season Over/Unders

Brian talks with James White about the Patriots’ win against the Browns, Bailey Zappe, and more

By Brian Barrett
New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images


Brian shares his instant reaction to the Patriots’ dominant win over the Browns (0:30), before he chats with former Pats running back James White about the game, QB Bailey Zappe’s impressive performance, some fun Bill Belichick stories, and more (18:00). Then, Brian takes a crack at some Celtics season over/unders (38:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Travon Free on ‘38 at the Garden’

The Academy and Emmy Award-winning writer and director discusses how his new documentary exposes the limitations society places on a particular stereotype, in this case Jeremy Lin’s struggle to prove his worthiness as an NBA-level basketball player

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

Week 6 Top Five Bets

Raheem also gives out his favorite teaser legs and a few point totals to bet on

By Raheem Palmer

‘Morally Corrupt’ Reporting From BravoCon Day 2. Plus, an Interview With Dr. Wendy Osefo! 

Rachel, Jodi, and Chelsea recap all of the drama from Saturday at BravoCon and chat about the wildest moments they witnessed

By Rachel Lindsay, Juliet Litman, and 1 more

The Yankees Drop Game 3 and Face Elimination on Sunday

JJ returns to Spotify Live to recap the Yankees’ 6-5 loss to the Guardians in Game 3 of the ALDS

By John Jastremski

‘Chainsaw Man’ Series Premiere Reactions

Charles and Justin discuss the new MAPPA anime ‘Chainsaw Man’

By Charles Holmes and Justin Charity

‘The Great British Baking Show’ Season 13, Episode 5: “Dessert Week”

Kate Halliwell talks "Dessert Week": the newest episode of ‘The Great British Baking Show’

By Kate Halliwell