‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 8 Deep Dive

Joanna and Mal are back in Middle-earth to talk about the Season 1 finale of The Rings of Power. They start by discussing their overall impressions of the episode (1:22). Then, they go for a Helm’s-Deep deep dive into the episode to break down all the details, character moments, and major reveals (7:11). Then, they look ahead and talk about what could come next season (2:07:42). Later, Joanna is joined by The Rings of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay to discuss making the show as well as the character reveal in the finale (2:24:21)!

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

