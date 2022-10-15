 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 8 Deep Dive

Plus, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” World Premiere Photo by Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Prime Video

Joanna and Mal are back in Middle-earth to talk about the Season 1 finale of The Rings of Power. They start by discussing their overall impressions of the episode (1:22). Then, they go for a Helm’s-Deep deep dive into the episode to break down all the details, character moments, and major reveals (7:11). Then, they look ahead and talk about what could come next season (2:07:42). Later, Joanna is joined by The Rings of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay to discuss making the show as well as the character reveal in the finale (2:24:21)!

If you would like to email Mal and Joanna about the show, you can reach them at hobbitsanddragons@gmail.com.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

