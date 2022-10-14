Week 6 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches



We preview the Week 6 fantasy slate by looking at the two best games of the week, Bills-Chiefs and Cowboys-Eagles, and all of the players from each team you should start. We also run through a new slate of categories including the Hot Tub Club (a.k.a. players with injury concerns), Sunday Scaries, the Debutante Ball Coming Out Party, the Mario Kart Rainbow Strip, and more.

