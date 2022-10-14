 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 6 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches

The guys also run through a new slate of categories including the Hot Tub Club (a.k.a. players with injury concerns), Sunday Scaries, the Debutante Ball Coming Out Party, and the ‘Mario Kart’ Rainbow Strip

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Philadelphia Eagles v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


We preview the Week 6 fantasy slate by looking at the two best games of the week, Bills-Chiefs and Cowboys-Eagles, and all of the players from each team you should start. We also run through a new slate of categories including the Hot Tub Club (a.k.a. players with injury concerns), Sunday Scaries, the Debutante Ball Coming Out Party, the Mario Kart Rainbow Strip, and more.

Check out our Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings for this week’s positional rankings and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

The Patriots’ Five Most Interesting Story Lines, Plus Pats vs. Browns Preview With Jonathan Peterlin

Brian also answers some Patriots-related listener calls and recaps the Bruins’ opening win on Wednesday night

By Brian Barrett

Alex Jones Pays, and a Conversation With a Thought Warrior

Plus, Rachel does a peak ‘Legal Eagle’ breakdown, and a mailbag centered on "literate culture"

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

The Evolving Relationship Between Talent and Representation With Endeavor President Mark Shapiro

Matt and Mark discuss the future of streaming, the evolving relationship between talent and representation in the creator economy, and Endeavor’s interest in sports, gambling, and the college NIL market

By Matthew Belloni

Pop Culture Halloween Costumes, Emily Ratajkowski’s TikTok, and ‘Scream Queens’

Plus, Liz, Kate, and Amelia ask: Would you pay $1,800 to carry around what looks like a bag of Lays

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

“Who’s Next?” Candidates for NBA Stardom, Elite NFL Units With Ted Nguyen, Plus Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

Plus, Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle make their favorite NFL bets for Week 6

By Ryen Russillo

Is Hybrid Work Doomed?

Stanford University professor Nicholas Bloom talks about how the hybrid work revolution is going, and how the weakened connection between work and home continues to change where Americans live

By Derek Thompson