The Patriots’ Five Most Interesting Story Lines, Plus Pats vs. Browns Preview With Jonathan Peterlin

Brian also answers some Patriots-related listener calls and recaps the Bruins’ opening win on Wednesday night

By Brian Barrett
Detroit Lions v New England Patriots Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images


(0:30) Brian unveils his top five Patriots’ story lines—which includes two of the NFL’s top RBs in Rhamondre Stevenson and Nick Chubb—before previewing the upcoming Patriots–Browns game with Jonathan Peterlin of The Fan in Cleveland (18:00). Brian ends by answering some Patriots-related listener calls, and then recaps the Bruins’ opening win on Wednesday night (42:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

