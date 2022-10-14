 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pop Culture Halloween Costumes, Emily Ratajkowski’s TikTok, and ‘Scream Queens’

Plus, Liz, Kate, and Amelia ask: Would you pay $1,800 to carry around what looks like a bag of Lays

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2010 - Backstage


If you haven’t figured out yet what to be for Halloween this year, maybe consider sweaty Elvis, Julia Fox, or the Don’t Worry Darling cast (1:00). Madonna, Shay Mitchell, and Emily Ratajkowski all seemingly came out via TikTok this week (10:17). Cringe Mode for this week is the pilot of Scream Queens (20:18). And would you pay $1,800 to carry around what looks like a bag of Lays (41:51)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

