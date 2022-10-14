 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Earning Air Miles at Starbucks, Chicken Sushi, and Tasting the Mexican Pizza

Juliet and Jacoby also discuss Texas Pete’s Hot Sauce being sued, share their thoughts on the world’s largest cast-iron skillet, and cover the $28 Taco Bell order

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Taco Bell Menu Items, Headquarters And Restaurant Shoot Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell


Juliet and Jacoby kick things off by discussing Texas Pete’s Hot Sauce being sued for not being from Texas, before sharing their thoughts on the world’s largest cast-iron skillet. Then, they cover the $28 Taco Bell order and finally try the Mexican Pizza. They close the show by sharing their Personal Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

