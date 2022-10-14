 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 6 Preview: Bills-Chiefs, Eagles-Cowboys, Giants-Ravens, and More

The guys also hold a funeral for the Carolina Panthers’ season

By Ben Solak, Danny Heifetz, and Steven Ruiz
NFL: OCT 10 Bills at Chiefs Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Danny, Ben, and Steven start by previewing one of the biggest games of the season between the Bills and Chiefs (1:20). Then they discuss how one might try to stop these elite QBs. Later on they predict the Monday morning headlines for Eagles-Cowboys, Giants-Ravens, and more (19:05). They wrap up by holding a funeral for the Carolina Panthers season (45:37).

Hosts: Benjamin Solak, Danny Heifetz, and Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

