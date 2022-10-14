Week 6 Preview: Bills-Chiefs, Eagles-Cowboys, Giants-Ravens, and More



Danny, Ben, and Steven start by previewing one of the biggest games of the season between the Bills and Chiefs (1:20). Then they discuss how one might try to stop these elite QBs. Later on they predict the Monday morning headlines for Eagles-Cowboys, Giants-Ravens, and more (19:05). They wrap up by holding a funeral for the Carolina Panthers season (45:37).

Hosts: Benjamin Solak, Danny Heifetz, and Steven Ruiz

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS