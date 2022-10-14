An Embarrassing Display of Football Yet Again



The Full Go returns after an embarrassing Bears loss to the Commanders in which the offense failed to score more than seven points (01:18). Jason discusses the Thursday Night Football broadcast before diving into issues that have continued to plague the Bears franchise for years: shaky quarterback play and nonexistent offenses. Next, Jason opens up the voicemails line, (773) 359-3103, to hear what Bears fans have to say about the loss (35:40).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

