An Embarrassing Display of Football Yet Again

Jason dives into issues that continue to plague the Bears franchise: shaky quarterback play and nonexistent offenses. Plus, he opens up the voicemails line.

By Jason Goff
Washington Commanders v Chicago Bears Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


The Full Go returns after an embarrassing Bears loss to the Commanders in which the offense failed to score more than seven points (01:18). Jason discusses the Thursday Night Football broadcast before diving into issues that have continued to plague the Bears franchise for years: shaky quarterback play and nonexistent offenses. Next, Jason opens up the voicemails line, (773) 359-3103, to hear what Bears fans have to say about the loss (35:40).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

