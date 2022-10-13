 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Yankees Look to Go Up 2-0, Giants Face the Ravens and Jets Head to Lambeau. Plus, Football Fridays.

JJ discusses the Bronx Bombers’ playoff performance

By John Jastremski
Division Series - Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees - Game One Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


(1:05) — YANKEES: The Yankees were postponed on Thursday, but look to protect home field on Friday before heading to Cleveland to play two.
(5:44) — GIANTS: The Giants face the Ravens at home on Sunday, but do they have enough talent to compete with Baltimore?
(7:00) — JETS: The Jets are above .500 for the first time in years and will take on the Packers, who are in a bounce back situation.
(8:37) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Mets, and Giants.
(16:00) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back and make their picks for Week 6 in Old School–New School.
(45:35) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare is back to grade Joe and JJ’s picks, give the best bets, and tell you what to stay away from in Week 6.
(54:42) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru Jason Katz returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 6.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

A Green Bay Crossroads, a Giant(s) Underdog Story, ‘The Redeem Team,’ and Million-Dollar Picks

Plus, Bill and Ben discuss some of the NFL’s aging QBs, Russell Wilson trying to adapt his game to a new team, and analytics influencing pivotal in-game decisions

By Bill Simmons, Ben Solak, and 1 more

Should Every NBA Team Have a Draymond Green?

Seerat and Kyle discuss the recent Golden State Warriors incident

By Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann

‘She-Hulk’ Season Finale Reactions

The guys break down the last episode and compare the series to other Phase Four Marvel entries

By Ben Lindbergh, Steve Ahlman, and 1 more

Rebecca Traister on John Fetterman, His Recovery From a Stroke, and the Media

Bryan and Rebecca break down the health condition of Fetterman, talk through his status in the current Senate race, and weigh in on a journalist’s responsibility when covering the health of a politician and/or public figure

By Bryan Curtis

‘Andor’ Episode 6, ‘The Midnight Club,’ and ‘High School’

Chris and Andy discuss the best hour of ‘Star Wars’ in years

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Offseason Acquisition Check-In

Sheil and Nora discuss the quarterbacks and wide receivers who changed teams, and choose the best and worst new head coaches

By Sheil Kapadia and Nora Princiotti