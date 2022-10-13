Yankees Look to Go Up 2-0, Giants Face the Ravens and Jets Head to Lambeau. Plus, Football Fridays.



(1:05) — YANKEES: The Yankees were postponed on Thursday, but look to protect home field on Friday before heading to Cleveland to play two.

(5:44) — GIANTS: The Giants face the Ravens at home on Sunday, but do they have enough talent to compete with Baltimore?

(7:00) — JETS: The Jets are above .500 for the first time in years and will take on the Packers, who are in a bounce back situation.

(8:37) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Mets, and Giants.

(16:00) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back and make their picks for Week 6 in Old School–New School.

(45:35) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare is back to grade Joe and JJ’s picks, give the best bets, and tell you what to stay away from in Week 6.

(54:42) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru Jason Katz returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 6.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify