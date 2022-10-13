 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Becoming a Tourist in Your Own City

Plus, Chris and Noelle tag in for a whirlwind MOIF, covering driving snacks, post-apocalyptic In-N-Outs, National Yorkshire Pudding Day, and the beauty of Kidz Bop K-pop

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
The Tin Building By Jean-Georges Grand Opening Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images


Looking at a hopefully post-pandemic New York from all different angles—the vibe-drenched streets of Dimes Square, a festival stage in Chelsea, Jean-Georges’s lastest masterwork in the South Street Seaport, and the moments after a could-have-been-worse car crash on the West Side Highway—Dave’s offering up some predictions of what’s next for his hometown. Then, to round things out, Chris and Noelle tag in for a whirlwind MOIF, covering such timeless topics as driving snacks, post-apocalyptic In-N-Outs, National Yorkshire Pudding Day, Dutch babies, and the beauty of Kidz Bop K-pop.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

