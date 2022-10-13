 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Offseason Acquisition Check-In

Sheil and Nora discuss the quarterbacks and wide receivers who changed teams, and choose the best and worst new head coaches

By Sheil Kapadia and Nora Princiotti
Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


Sheil is joined by The Ringer’s Nora Princiotti to follow up on the biggest offseason trades and coaching hires and rank how the teams are feeling five weeks into the season. They discuss the quarterbacks (4:00) and wide receivers (14:00) who changed teams and choose the best and worst new head coaches (25:00). Finally, they close the show by answering some mailbag questions (40:00).

Do you have a question for Sheil? Email TheScrambleMailbag@Gmail.com for a chance to have your question answered on the show.

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Nora Princiotti
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Vanity Fair’s “Moms Gone Wild” 15 Years Later

Amelia and Zack dive into the now-15-year-old Vanity Fair article written by Judith Newman "Moms Gone Wild," which chronicles the outlandish behaviors of Hollywood mothers, specifically Kathy Hilton, Dina Lohan, and Lynne Spears

By Amelia Wedemeyer

Daniel Cormier and ‘Extreme Rules’ Fallout

UFC hall of famer Daniel Cormier stops by to discuss his special guest referee appearance at ‘Extreme Rules,’ Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and much more

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Becoming a Tourist in Your Own City

Plus, Chris and Noelle tag in for a whirlwind MOIF, covering driving snacks, post-apocalyptic In-N-Outs, National Yorkshire Pudding Day, and the beauty of Kidz Bop K-pop

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Red Bull and Aston Martin Cost-Cap Breach Reaction, Title Takes, and Early U.S. GP Preview

Kevin and Spanners also discuss the penalties that could be enforced due to the breach of the cost cap

By Kevin Clark

Napoli Are So Fun, Barca Escape, and More PSG Drama

Plus, Musa and Ryan discuss Mohamed Salah’s record hat trick in Liverpool’s win over Rangers and Club Brugge’s first progression from the group stage

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

The TRUTH About Football Transfers … GK Super Agent on that Newcastle Contract

Super-agent and Ben’s former Watford teammate Richard Lee joins to talk about his work

By Ben Foster