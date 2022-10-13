 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles-Cowboys Preview: It’s Dallas Week!

Sheil and Ben have gone over the film, crunched the numbers, and are ready to tell you whether the Eagles will come out victorious against their NFC East rivals

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Philadelphia Eagles v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


The first of two meetings between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys is set to take place Sunday night in Philly with the division lead on the line. Despite losing QB Dak Prescott in Week 1 to a thumb injury, the Cowboys haven’t lost a game with backup Cooper Rush in the starting role. The Eagles, on the other hand, are rolling after pulling out a close one against the Arizona Cardinals. Sheil and Ben have gone over the film, crunched the numbers, and are ready to tell you whether the Eagles will come out victorious against their NFC East rivals. What will it take to stop Micah Parsons and the Dallas front? Also, will the Cowboys be able to stop the high-powered Eagles offense?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

