Power Ranking the Players You Should Cut



We power rank the top 12 players you should consider cutting from your team through the lens of the five stages of grief. We then finish the show by holding Fantasy Court.

(03:45) - Allen Robinson II, Rams

(06:42) - Matthew Stafford, Rams

(09:07) - Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr., Rams

(12:57) - Hunter Renfrow, Raiders

(15:04) - Elijah Moore, Jets

(17:47) - Russell Wilson, Broncos

(22:09) - Chase Claypool, Steelers

(24:16) - JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs

(28:00) - AJ Dillon, Packers

(30:26) - Chase Edmonds, Dolphins

(33:11) - D.J. Moore, Panthers

(33:37) - Kyle Pitts, Falcons

(46:23) - Heifetz v. Jackie Fantasy Court

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Additional Production: Kai Grady

