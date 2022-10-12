Zappe vs. Mac, and Are the Pats Good at Drafting Again? Plus, Andrew Raycroft on the B’s upcoming season

(0:30) Brian shares his “Four Quarters of Pats Notes” before chatting with NESN hockey analyst Andrew Raycroft (22:00) to preview the Bruins’ upcoming season. They discuss the B’s new head coach, Jim Montgomery; the team’s aging core of veterans; the goalie competition; and more. (45:00) Brian wraps up with a listener call about the free-agent pitcher that the Red Sox should target and shares a couple thoughts on the Sox and Celtics.
We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.
Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
