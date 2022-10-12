Quarterbacks and Your Grandparent’s Living Room



The Full Go returns as Jason gears up for the big Thursday night game between the Bears and Commanders (09:06). He discusses Ron Rivera’s comments about Carson Wentz and what he saw after rewatching the Bears-Vikings tape. The Bulls played their last preseason game, and in typical fashion, Patrick Williams had himself a game (28:39). Jason also discusses what he expects from the Bulls this season. After controversial roughing the passer calls in the NFL this week, Jason gives his analogy for the whole situation (43:21).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

