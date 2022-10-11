 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna unpack the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel’s biggest episode yet

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
HBO/Ringer illustration


Time to hear your petitions and join Mal and Joanna for the biggest episode of House of the Dragon yet. First, they give their brief overall impressions of this important episode (07:40). Then, they dive into the Dragonpit and go deep into the plot details and analysis of the episode (14:36). Later, they give out the episode’s awards, as well as look into book spoilers and see what they can predict for the future (03:06:10).

If you would like to email Mal and Joanna about the show, you can reach them at hobbitsanddragons@gmail.com.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

