Tragic Breakups, Odd Couples, and an All-Around Strange Season in ‘Paradise’

Juliet and Callie talk Romeo’s exit, why Teddy really left the show so abruptly, and more

By Juliet Litman
Juliet Litman and Callie Curry sit down to recap Episodes 4 and 5, comparing who was cast in the first half and second half of the season (8:14), rumors regarding why Teddy really left the show so abruptly (11:45), Romeo’s very interesting exit off of Paradise (16:39), Jacob and Jill’s interesting and wacky connection and naked date (19:25), Michael A and Sierra’s heartbreaking end (28:33), Salley’s three minutes of fame (40:25), and more!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

