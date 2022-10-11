Tragic Breakups, Odd Couples, and an All-Around Strange Season in ‘Paradise’



Juliet Litman and Callie Curry sit down to recap Episodes 4 and 5, comparing who was cast in the first half and second half of the season (8:14), rumors regarding why Teddy really left the show so abruptly (11:45), Romeo’s very interesting exit off of Paradise (16:39), Jacob and Jill’s interesting and wacky connection and naked date (19:25), Michael A and Sierra’s heartbreaking end (28:33), Salley’s three minutes of fame (40:25), and more!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Producer: Jade Whaley

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

