Week 6 NFL Power Rankings: Packers Fall, Giants Rise, and What to Do With the Dolphins

Jason and Austin discuss how the NFL power rankings have shifted following Week 5. First, they discuss the Jets and Giants and whether their impressive wins should change how we view them (3:01). Then, Jason tells Austin why he’s too high on the Dolphins and the Bengals (15:40), before discussing the Panthers and what went wrong for Matt Rhule (27:49). Next, they break down why the Packers are the biggest fallers in this week’s rankings (34:03). Finally, they are joined by Steven Ruiz to discuss some of the movement on this week’s QB Rankings, and who he would rather have, Zach Wilson or Daniel Jones (45:13).
Hosts: Jason Goff and Austin Gayle
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
