The Athletic-New York Times Marriage, Nikki Finke, and Late Night in Peril



Bryan and David break down the merger between The Athletic and The New York Times. They discuss the policies and standards enforced for both outlets, the evolution of the sports section at the Times, and the importance of finding identity (6:26). Later, they say goodbye to reporter Nikki Finke (34:06) before switching gears and diving into the transition of the late-night show from cable, with figures such as James Corden and Trevor Noah leaving their respective shows (48:16). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

