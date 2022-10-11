Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Divorce, Michaela Coel on the Cover of Vogue, Rita Ora’s Home, and Personal Pop Culture News

Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins sit down to discuss celebrity news, including Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce (4:18), Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s severed marriage (14:09), Michaela Coel’s Vogue cover (18:20), Rita Ora’s house (30:06), and more. They end their conversation with some personal pop culture news (32:04), featuring Lily James’s “Only Natural Diamonds,” The Empress, and more.
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley
