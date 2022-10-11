Blaming the Analytics, the Concussion Controversy, Ron Rivera on the Ropes, and More Big Takeaways from Week 5

Ben and Sheil get together to share their reactions to the Chiefs’ thrilling win over the Raiders on Monday Night Football. Next, they dive deep into the mismanagement of the narrative surrounding the Tua Tagovailoa concussion, and how some recent tweaks by the league in response—notably a sudden rash of questionable roughing the passer penalties—could ultimately hurt the product on the field (9:37). Then, they heap praise on the Giants’ coaching staff, try to help out the Commanders, and attempt to ease any concerns about the struggling Rams (18:01). They end the pod with a declaration about Josh Allen from Ben and the weekly extra point by Sheil (43:10).
Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
