‘Sherwood’ and British Crime TV and ‘Werewolf By Night’

Chris and Andy talk about the British crime series Sherwood and what sets apart British true crime shows from ones made in America (1:00). Then they talk about the new Marvel TV movie Werewolf By Night and how it shows what’s possible for Marvel television (23:30), before Andy is joined by Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard to talk about the band’s new album Asphalt Meadows (44:04).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Ben Gibbard
Producer: Kaya McMullen
