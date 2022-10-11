 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Sherwood’ and British Crime TV and ‘Werewolf By Night’

Plus, Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard joins the show to discuss the band’s newest album

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images


Chris and Andy talk about the British crime series Sherwood and what sets apart British true crime shows from ones made in America (1:00). Then they talk about the new Marvel TV movie Werewolf By Night and how it shows what’s possible for Marvel television (23:30), before Andy is joined by Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard to talk about the band’s new album Asphalt Meadows (44:04).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Ben Gibbard
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Watch

The Latest

‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ With Chris Ryan and Sean Fennessey

Sean and Chris revisit the 1992 American drama film adapted by David Mamet

By Sean Fennessey and Chris Ryan

State of the Market, NFL and MLB Check-In, and Mailbag

Mike and Jesse discuss the state of the market and explain why patience is key right now

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Is the NFC East Back? Plus Rams-Bengals Super Bowl Hangovers With Mike Sando and Week 6 CFB Top 12 Rankings

Plus, Ryen and Mike Sando discuss the Panthers firing head coach Matt Rhule and wonder what is behind Geno Smith’s success in Seattle

By Ryen Russillo

Matt Rhule Is Fired Reaction, Plus NFL Week 5 Takeaways

Kevin and Lindsay share their initial thoughts about the firing of Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and how the organization should approach its next hire

By Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones

“Arsenal Have Finally Found Their Cojones!”

On this week’s "Football Fill-In" we’ve got the Big Dog—Troy Deeney—and Mark Goldbridge in the building! We got stuck into Arsenal beating Liverpool, City smashing four past Southampton, Newcastle victorious, and Spurs scraping a win at Brighton!

By Ben Foster

Interview: Shawn Michaels on NXT, D-Generation X, and the Future of Wrestling

Michaels discusses the transition from coaching to working as the senior vice president of talent development creative, the upcoming D-Generation X reunion, and more

By David Shoemaker