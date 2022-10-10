 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Mets’ Run Comes to an End, and the Giants Win Big Over the Pond

Plus, reacting to the Jets routing the Dolphins

By John Jastremski
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


(1:29) — METS: The Mets’ season comes to an end after a blowout loss to the Padres, and have a ton of questions heading into the offseason.
(7:27) — GIANTS: The Giants shocked the world with their comeback win over the Packers.(10:25) — JETS: The Jets improve to 3-2 after their 40-17 rout over the Dolphins.
(15:08) — MIKE FLIEGLMAN: WFAN’s Mike Flieglman joins to show to recap the Mets’ late-season decline and share his pulse on the Jets.
(36:51) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ returns to Spotify Live to get reactions from Mets fans on their postseason debacle.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Mike Flieglman
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Title: Eagles-Cardinals Postgame Reaction: The Eagles Are Still Undefeated!

Sheil and Ben break down the win and preview next week’s Eagles-Cowboys game

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Episode 8 of ‘House of the Dragon’ Is a Rehearsal for Civil War

"The Lord of the Tides" confirms that the ailing King Viserys is the only thing holding his house together

By Zach Kram

Should Mac Be Worried About Zappe?

Plus, Doug Kyed on the Pats’ dominant defense and running game

By Brian Barrett

Japanese Grand Prix Recap

Kevin breaks down the Japanese Grand Prix which resulted in Max Verstappen’s win

By Kevin Clark

‘The Great British Baking Show’ Season 14, Episode 4: “Mexican Week”

Kate and Amelia discuss the much-maligned "Mexican Week" in the most recent episode of ‘The Great British Baking Show’

By Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer

Kerry Washington and Raamla Mohamed on ‘Reasonable Doubt’

Larry is joined by Kerry Washington and Raamla Mohamed, the producers and creators of the new Hulu legal drama ‘Reasonable Doubt’

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air