The Mets’ Run Comes to an End, and the Giants Win Big Over the Pond



(1:29) — METS: The Mets’ season comes to an end after a blowout loss to the Padres, and have a ton of questions heading into the offseason.

(7:27) — GIANTS: The Giants shocked the world with their comeback win over the Packers.(10:25) — JETS: The Jets improve to 3-2 after their 40-17 rout over the Dolphins.

(15:08) — MIKE FLIEGLMAN: WFAN’s Mike Flieglman joins to show to recap the Mets’ late-season decline and share his pulse on the Jets.

(36:51) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ returns to Spotify Live to get reactions from Mets fans on their postseason debacle.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Mike Flieglman

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify