 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Extremely Spicy Noodles and the Raw Crab Frontier

Plus, Dave and Chris do an on-the-fly round of #AskDave and delve into so much more

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
In this photo illustration, noodles fried with chicken (... Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images


Dave and Chris are breaking in the new MDM office with an on-the-fly #AskDave, covering all the topics other shows are afraid to talk about: fear in Home Depot, MacGyver-ing your own podcast studio, treating scimitar wounds, NASA-approved hot sauces, the problem with tater tots, bachelor pad grocery budgets, Transitions lenses, burping your kimchi jars, psilocybin butter sauce, and Dave’s favorite vegetable.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

13 Questions About Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard discuss Taylor Swift’s upcoming album ‘Midnights’ and what they’re hoping will come of it

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

13 Questions About Taylor Swift’s Upcoming Album, ‘Midnights’

Swift has taken a break from releasing her re-records to bring us ‘Midnights,’ and she’s teased her fans for weeks by dropping track titles ahead of the Oct. 21 release. But what should we expect from Swift’s 10th studio album and her newest era?

By Nora Princiotti

All Hail Paddy Considine’s Viserys I Targaryen, First of His Name, Lord of the Seven Kingdoms, and Protector of the TV Realm

In a meta sense, the ineffectual king’s presence has forced ‘House of the Dragon’ to dance around the Dance. But as he’s shed his body parts, he’s also given the show real heart.

By Ben Lindbergh

Winners and Losers of NFL Week 5

Justin Tucker is the kicking GOAT, the NFL finally delivered London a thriller, Taysom Hill exploded for the Saints, the Lions suffered a massive meltdown, and more Week 5 NFL winners and losers

By Rodger Sherman

Soul Crushed? ... Or Hopeful?

Plus, reacting to Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole

By Jason Goff

NFC East Fever, Peak Dumbass Coaches, Bills-Chiefs, and Guess the Lines With Cousin Sal and Joe House

Plus, another edition of Parent Corner

By Bill Simmons, Cousin Sal Iacono, and 1 more