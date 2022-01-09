Prentice Penny on ‘Insecure’

Larry weighs in on testing positive for COVID-19, the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, the great Sidney Poitier, and the Amhaud Arbery verdict. He’s then joined by Prentice Penny to talk about his journey from being a young writer inspired to work in television through a chance intervention at NYU (29:00) to navigating the industry as a prominent African-American producer and showrunner (31:40). Prentice and Larry then offer valuable insight into what it takes to be a successful writer in show business (39:17) before discussing the HBO show Insecure (54:59), working with the show’s lead Issa Rae, (1:04:05) and Prentice’s favorite memories from his time working on the series. (1:15:32) Finally, Larry shares some of his experiences working on the Bernie Mac Show (1:21:19) and Prentice looks forward to his career after Insecure.
Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Prentice Penny
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
