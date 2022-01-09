 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Prentice Penny on ‘Insecure’

Larry also weighs in on testing positive for COVID-19, the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, the great Sidney Poitier, and the Amhaud Arbery verdict

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
4th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema And Television Presented By The Critics Choice Association Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage


Larry weighs in on testing positive for COVID-19, the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, the great Sidney Poitier, and the Amhaud Arbery verdict. He’s then joined by Prentice Penny to talk about his journey from being a young writer inspired to work in television through a chance intervention at NYU (29:00) to navigating the industry as a prominent African-American producer and showrunner (31:40). Prentice and Larry then offer valuable insight into what it takes to be a successful writer in show business (39:17) before discussing the HBO show Insecure (54:59), working with the show’s lead Issa Rae, (1:04:05) and Prentice’s favorite memories from his time working on the series. (1:15:32) Finally, Larry shares some of his experiences working on the Bernie Mac Show (1:21:19) and Prentice looks forward to his career after Insecure.

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Prentice Penny
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

The Latest

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ “Chapter 2” Deep Dive

Deception on Tatooine, ‘Star Wars’ lore, mailbag questions, and more

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Mina Kimes on How We Cover Aaron Rodgers

Bryan also discusses The New York Times’ purchase of The Athletic

By Bryan Curtis

Week 18 Preview: Chargers vs. Raiders, 49ers vs. Rams, and a Look at the Rest of the Slate

Dissecting the biggest matchups in the final week of the regular season

By Ben Solak, Kaelen Jones, and 1 more

Who’s the Leader in Boston? Plus, Playing in Today’s NBA and Kawhi’s Possible Return

Plus, Verno and KOC go through some of the top stories in the NBA, like Kyrie Irving’s return and Hawks trade rumors

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Joel Klatt on the Alabama-Georgia Rematch, Plus Baker Mayfield and Fan Base Angst, and NBA Point Guard Devaluation

Plus, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo

Freiburg Are This Season’s Fitting Bundesliga Darling

While Bayern Munich remain the league’s financial behemoth, Freiburg are its pure heart and an example of the magic the league can possess

By Ryan Hunn