‘The Book of Boba Fett’ “Chapter 2” Deep Dive

Deception on Tatooine, ‘Star Wars’ lore, mailbag questions, and more

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Mal and Joanna are off to visit the mayor and dive into the second episode of The Book of Boba Fett (03:48). They discuss all of the deception afoot on Tatooine and uncover the action of a good train heist. They also offer up their influences, Easter eggs, and theories of what may happen in the episodes to come (84:41). Later they bring on Ben Lindbergh to educate us on some new characters from Star Wars lore (89:16), all before calling in Jomi to answer your mailbag questions (103:27).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Steve Ahlman, TD St. Matthew-Daniel, and Arjuna Ramgopal

