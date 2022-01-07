Week 18 Preview: Chargers vs. Raiders, 49ers vs. Rams, and a Look at the Rest of the Slate

Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven begin their Week 18 Friday Walk Through by dissecting the biggest matchups of the week, including Chargers-Raiders (2:25) and 49ers-Rams (12:42), and highlight the Games That Need Games with a focus on Titans-Texans (31:12) and Jets-Bills (36:27). Finally, they wrap everything up with Gimme a Reason, in which they deliver their takes on the rest of the Week 18 slate (50:08)
Hosts: Benjamin Solak, Kaelen Jones, Steven Ruiz
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal