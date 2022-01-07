 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Week 18 Preview: Chargers vs. Raiders, 49ers vs. Rams, and a Look at the Rest of the Slate

Dissecting the biggest matchups in the final week of the regular season

By Ben Solak, Kaelen Jones, and Steven Ruiz
Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven begin their Week 18 Friday Walk Through by dissecting the biggest matchups of the week, including Chargers-Raiders (2:25) and 49ers-Rams (12:42), and highlight the Games That Need Games with a focus on Titans-Texans (31:12) and Jets-Bills (36:27). Finally, they wrap everything up with Gimme a Reason, in which they deliver their takes on the rest of the Week 18 slate (50:08)

Hosts: Benjamin Solak, Kaelen Jones, Steven Ruiz
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Mina Kimes on How We Cover Aaron Rodgers

Bryan also discusses The New York Times’ purchase of The Athletic

By Bryan Curtis

Who’s the Leader in Boston? Plus, Playing in Today’s NBA and Kawhi’s Possible Return

Plus, Verno and KOC go through some of the top stories in the NBA, like Kyrie Irving’s return and Hawks trade rumors

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Joel Klatt on the Alabama-Georgia Rematch, Plus Baker Mayfield and Fan Base Angst, and NBA Point Guard Devaluation

Plus, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo

Freiburg Are This Season’s Fitting Bundesliga Darling

While Bayern Munich remain the league’s financial behemoth, Freiburg are its pure heart and an example of the magic the league can possess

By Ryan Hunn
Play

Will Kobe’s Upcoming Adidas Release Be As Big As a Nike Release Would?

The Athletic’s Travonne Edwards joins to discuss what’s new in shoes

By Wosny Lambre

What NBA Player Needs a Ring the Most?

Chris and Seerat also share their reactions to Dirk Nowitzki’s number retirement ceremony and reflect on his career and impact on the NBA

By Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi