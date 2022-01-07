How to Bet the First-Ever Week 18 and Previewing the Games of Consequence

For the final week of the regular season, Warren and Joe break down the most consequential games, including Chiefs-Broncos (12:00), 49ers-Rams (22:00), and Chargers-Raiders (32:00). Then they discuss teams that may have questionable motivations and whether individual player incentives are a good enough reason to bet on them (43:00). Finally, House shares his favorite bet of the week and the guys preview Steelers-Ravens (54:00).
Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon
Subscribe: Spotify