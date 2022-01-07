 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to Bet the First-Ever Week 18 and Previewing the Games of Consequence

Warren Sharp and Joe House preview noteworthy games and discuss how player incentives affect the gambling market

By Warren Sharp and Joe House
Los Angeles Chargers Play Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium Photo by Terry Pierson/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images


For the final week of the regular season, Warren and Joe break down the most consequential games, including Chiefs-Broncos (12:00), 49ers-Rams (22:00), and Chargers-Raiders (32:00). Then they discuss teams that may have questionable motivations and whether individual player incentives are a good enough reason to bet on them (43:00). Finally, House shares his favorite bet of the week and the guys preview Steelers-Ravens (54:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

