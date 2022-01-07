 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Knicks Win of the Season, Plus Old School vs. New School Week 18 NFL Picks

JJ also discusses Kyrie Irving’s season debut and whether or not Joe Judge is coaching for his job against the Washington Football Team

By John Jastremski
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images


(01:34) — KNICKS: The bank is open! RJ Barrett’s buzzer-beater and Evan Fournier’s career night erase a 25-point Celtics lead. Now they have to build on their best win of the year.
(07:38) — NETS: Kyrie was pretty impressive in his debut.
(08:53) — GIANTS/JETS: Joe Judge coaching for his job Sunday? Plus lame criticism of Zach Wilson.
(13:25) — CALLS: Mets top Yankees again, LeBron’s scoring record, and legalized betting in New York.
(31:45) — Old School vs. New School Week 18 NFL Picks with Joe Benigno
(57:15) — Handicapper Art DiCesare grades JJ’s and Joe’s picks plus gives his leans for Monday’s college football title game.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Joe Benigno and Art DiCesare
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

