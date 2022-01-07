Knicks Win of the Season, Plus Old School vs. New School Week 18 NFL Picks

(01:34) — KNICKS: The bank is open! RJ Barrett’s buzzer-beater and Evan Fournier’s career night erase a 25-point Celtics lead. Now they have to build on their best win of the year.
(07:38) — NETS: Kyrie was pretty impressive in his debut.
(08:53) — GIANTS/JETS: Joe Judge coaching for his job Sunday? Plus lame criticism of Zach Wilson.
(13:25) — CALLS: Mets top Yankees again, LeBron’s scoring record, and legalized betting in New York.
(31:45) — Old School vs. New School Week 18 NFL Picks with Joe Benigno
(57:15) — Handicapper Art DiCesare grades JJ’s and Joe’s picks plus gives his leans for Monday’s college football title game.
We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.
Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!
Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Joe Benigno and Art DiCesare
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson
Subscribe: Spotify