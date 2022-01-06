 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Preview: Fighter of the Year Predictions, Jake Paul’s Impact on MMA, and When Will Jon Jones Fight?

The guys discuss which story lines to watch this year

By Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and Ariel Helwani
Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images


Live from Spotify Greenroom, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy react to the news of the announced featherweight trilogy fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, as well as the rumored fight between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier. Then, the guys discuss story lines to watch in 2022, like if Jake Paul has a chance of changing how the UFC conducts business, Kayla Harrison’s free agency, and when we might see Jon Jones debut at heavyweight. Plus, bold predictions, Fighter of the Year predictions, and calls from the best community in MMA!

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

