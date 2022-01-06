 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Salley Carson’s Mysterious Timeline and Bar Mitzvah Dancer Ivana’s Silent Arrival

Juliet and comedian Jared Freid weigh in on Salley’s former engagement and react to Ivana Noble’s silent entrance

By Juliet Litman
ABC


Juliet is joined by Jared Freid to break down two contestants from Clayton’s season of The Bachelor. They parse through Salley Carson’s timeline upon arrival, weigh in on her former engagement, and discuss her and Clayton’s conversation before leaving the show (9:12). Then, they recap Bar Mitzvah dancer Ivana Noble’s silent entrance and reflect on what could have been (36:53).

Host: Juliet Litman
Guest: Jared Freid
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

